Typically, Dierks Bentley would be joined onstage by “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” vocalist Elle King for his 2016-released track “Different For Girls.” However, King’s in the final trimester of her pregnancy with her first child, so she was unavailable to join Bentley at his recent appearance at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout on July 10. So instead, the country star was joined onstage by another — less renowned, yet still gifted — vocalist: his 12-year-old daughter, Evie.