Science Minute: Learn a cool way to cut a watermelon

After a tumultuous pandemic year, you may feel a dozen years older. After staying indoors, social distancing, and eating all your snacks, you may look a tad older, too. But just as Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's a "light at the end of the tunnel" with the vaccines here, there's hope for you to feel your best again—maybe even better than ever. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on for this essential advice, on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.