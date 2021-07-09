Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER NORTHWESTERN HENDRY AND SOUTHWESTERN GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 721 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Felda, or 9 miles east of Lehigh Acres, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Immokalee, Port La Belle, Felda, Ortona, Muse, Keri, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford.