Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phillips County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Highland Center, or 12 miles west of Holyoke, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Haxtun, Paoli, Amherst, Highland Center, Pleasant Valley and Fairfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Holyoke, CO
County
Phillips County, CO
City
Amherst, CO
City
Paoli, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#13 39 00 Mdt#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy