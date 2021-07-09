Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phillips County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Highland Center, or 12 miles west of Holyoke, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Haxtun, Paoli, Amherst, Highland Center, Pleasant Valley and Fairfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.