Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Des Moines, Henry, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Louisa The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Henderson County in west central Illinois Northeastern Henry County in southeastern Iowa Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa South central Louisa County in southeastern Iowa * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Union, or 9 miles east of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mediapolis and Danville around 635 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Burlington, West Burlington and Gulf Port. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH