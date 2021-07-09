Cancel
Winston County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Winston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WINSTON COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winston Free State Barn, or 13 miles northwest of Arley, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Double Springs, Houston Recreational Area, Corinth Rec Area, Brushy Lake, Moreland, Winston Free State Barn, Ashridge, Smith Lake, Hullett Branch, Winston County Airport, Cane Creek, Bull Branch, Mill Creek, Rockhouse Creek, Sipsey River Rec Area and Grayson.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Double Springs, AL
City
Arley, AL
County
Winston County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Ashridge
