NILES – Two area teens were among those placed on probation in Berrien County Trial Court Monday. The teens will have the chance to keep felonies off their records. A 17-year-old boy, of Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was placed on two years’ probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act. He was given credit for one day in jail served, ordered to get his high school diploma and pay $258 in fines and costs.

