KSW has been putting out one hot card after another. The July card looks to keep it up with KSW 62, set to take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The event will still take place in their studio but can be seen worldwide on the KSW app or KSWtv. Olympic gold medalist Szymon Kolecki is set to face former bodybuilder Akop Szostak in the night’s main event. The KSW 62 co-main event will feature a rematch of welterweights when Andrzej Grzebyk battles Marius Zaromskis. Former champion Artur Sowinski is also on the card as he enters the cage with Sebastian Rajewski. Polish kickboxing star Tomasz Sarara will also make his MMA debut as well.