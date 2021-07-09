Cancel
Sarah Jessica Parker Keeps This De-Puffing Facial Tool In Her ‘And Just Like That…’ Dressing Room

By Elizabeth Denton
Cover picture for the article

Today is a big day for Sex and the City fans. We finally got a real look at the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That… Though, SJP has been giving us tiny tidbits for weeks. Sarah Jessica Parker even gave us a look inside her bag, revealing a skincare tool that’s actually pretty affordable. “Items. Must haves. Trailer/dressing room/tote bag haul. In preparation for 1st day of shooting,” she wrote on Instagram.

Comments / 0

