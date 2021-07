Today during the Nacon Connect livestream, Daedalic Entertainment revealed more insight on The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. The video is only two and a half minutes long, with a brief intro from producer Harald Riegler, but it introduces some new characters and environments Gollum encounters on his journey. Which includes the Mouth of Sauron in Mordor and the Elvenking Thranduil from Mirkwood. We also get a brief explanation about how their designs are as true to the source material as possible so fans feel right at home with these characters. You can enjoy the video down at the bottom as we're still waiting for a release window.