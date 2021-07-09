Library Clerk – Learning Commons (Part-time)
Library Clerk – Learning Commons (Part-time) Dominican College seeks a service-oriented individual to fill the position of Library Clerk at the Sullivan Library. This is a part-time position scheduled during Fall and Spring semesters only. The Library Clerk works primarily in the Learning Commons, a comfortable, technologically-equipped environment where students can work collaboratively or individually on academic assignments. Additional staffing assignments will include the Circulation Desk.www.dc.edu
