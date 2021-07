The July World Agriculture Outlook Supply and Demand Estimates were bullish for wheat but neutral for soybeans and slightly bearish for corn. In the report released July 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered the 2021-22 U.S. wheat crop 152 million bushels to 1.746 billion bushels. The all wheat yield was pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month. Production was lowered for other spring wheat to 345 million bushels, with the hard red spring wheat at 305 million bushels due to the severe drought conditions in the Northern Plains. This was partially offset by a 34 million bushel increase in the hard red winter wheat crop to 805 million bushels.