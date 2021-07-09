Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers tickets will be all electronic this season

By Annie Krall
WBAY Green Bay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For all fans visiting Lambeau Field this season, tickets will be completely mobile. It’s a significant change to some ticket holders. “Mobile is very often used wherever you go to a ticketed event. It’s nothing new,” the Green Bay Packers director of public affairs, Aaron Popkey, said. “It is new to some of our season ticket holders. What we’re doing is helping them out and making the transition. By and large we’re able to do that. We’ve got some time left before the season and we will have a few new things in store to continue that process.”

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Ticket#The Packers#Mobile#Lambeau Field#American Football#Wbay#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related. According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Has A Message For Green Bay Packers Fans

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has a message for Green Bay Packers fans amid the drama with Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers has yet to show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp, Favre does not think it’s that big of a deal. Favre weighed in on the Rodgers drama during his...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why It's Now a Fact that Aaron Rodgers Will Return to Packers this Season

Colin Cowherd: “Wasn’t ‘The Match’ kind of fun, chill, and jokey? If Aaron Rodgers was going through a real divorce you think all the guys would joke about it? Wouldn’t you offer more sympathy than pokes in the ribs? First of all, we didn’t get any grand announcement, Aaron isn’t going to make any grand announcement at a celebrity golf event that steals the thunder from the event. Aaron wears his feelings on his sleeve and he was chill, laughing, relaxed, and was probably reveling in some of this… If this was serious and he was breaking up don’t you think he would call Brady, Mickelson, or DeChambeau and say ‘guys, this is sensitive, can we kind of just be cool about it?’ That’s what you would do with your guys if you were going golfing and having a divorce. ‘Guys, this brutal, this is exhausting, I can’t take four hours of crap.’ Your guys would offer sympathy Nobody was offering sympathy they were just poking, poking, and poking because Aaron was cool with it. I don’t think Aaron is happy with the situation but here was a big moment where he could have unveiled the truth… This looked too casual, too jokey, and too fun. I think Aaron has come to terms with it, he probably has a year left, I wanted to sign off for the off-season, get this out of my head, take care of me mentally, play a lot of golf, go to Hawaii, and let my hair grow. He looks happy to me, I think he’s come to some resolution with himself, and it’s going to be one more year and then let Jordan Love take over in Green Bay. That’s what it looks like to me.” (Full Video Above)
NFLzonecoverage.com

Packers 330 LB Rookie Shows Off Absurd Dunking Ability

When you think of “nose tackle,” you probably have an image of a big, burly man that, even by the standards of football players, is an intimidating force on the field. Think of Vince Wilfork, B.J. Raji, or even Linval Joseph as prime examples of what a nose tackle should look like. While they are clearly great athletes, you wouldn’t use the term “athletic” to describe a 300+ pound lineman barreling towards the end zone on interceptions and fumble recoveries.
NFLYardbarker

Peyton Manning offers his take on Aaron Rodgers’ future with Packers

Peyton Manning wants to see the Denver Broncos do well. With the Broncos being one of the teams most closely linked to a possible Aaron Rodgers trade, one would think that would be something Manning wants to see, but it turns out that’s not the case. Manning was asked about...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers High on Ben Braden Entering Training Camp

We are less than a month away from the start of Green Bay Packers training camp, and Ben Braden is a name you need to watch out for once practice starts. So far, Braden has had a strong offseason. He’s made a strong impression on coaches, earning the opportunity to run with the starting offense during practice. Braden filled in at left tackle for an injured David Bakhtiari, but he could compete for playing time at tackle and guard, according to Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich.
NFLPosted by
Architectural Digest

NFL Linebacker Clay Matthews and HGTV Star Casey Noble List Calabasas Home for $30 Million

After nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL linebacker Clay Matthews is currently a free agent. And with nothing tying him down, the Super Bowl champion and his wife, Casey Matthews (née Noble), a former contestant on HGTV Design Star who later hosted the network's Design On a Dime, have listed their massive Calabasas, California home for just shy of $30 million.
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers leaves door open to playing for Packers this season?

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLNBC Sports

A.J. Hawk spent a week with Aaron Rodgers, expects him to report to Packers

A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season. Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom...
NFLchatsports.com

5 toughest QB matchups for Packers in 2021 season

Green Bay Packers (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Two months before the season begins, we don’t yet know who will be starting at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. But we do know many of the quarterbacks they will come up against throughout the season. Many of the league’s top...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Ranking NFC North running backs ahead of 2021 NFL Season

The NFC North is loaded at running back with the division sporting a trio of really good ones. Once the season was finished, it wasn’t clear whether the Green Bay Packers would be able to retain Aaron Jones–an emerging star over the last few years. However, they were able to find enough cap space to re-sign him to a four-year deal and bring him back to be the top dog in what should be a dangerous one-two punch with second-year back A.J. Dillon.
NFLWBAY Green Bay

Peyton Manning weighs in on Rodgers’ Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The world will find out July 27th if Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers this year. That’s when veterans are scheduled to arrive at Green Bay’s training camp. Tuesday night at the MLB All-Star Game in Denver, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning was asked...
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

UofL offers a flexible option for season tickets for football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is offering fans a new, flexible way to get tickets to home football games this season. The CardsPass season ticket debuts for the 2021 season and is on sale beginning Wednesday, July 7 at 9 a.m. Fans get tickets to all seven home games for $199 while supplies last.

Comments / 0

Community Policy