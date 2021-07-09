The James 710 - Flavorful Creations from Cuisine to Cocktails!

Cooling colors of sky blue, white and matte gold greeted me upon entry at The James 710. It felt fresh and modern. I really didn't know what to expect from The James 710 beyond the fact that I had heard it through the social grapevine that it was elegant and delightful. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Ben Herrera, who also owns 121 Artisan Bistro and Restaurant Calla – both stellar in my book! I noticed little honeycomb shaped light fixtures near the front entrance and was instantly greeted by a friendly hostess with a smile ear-to-ear. I was thrilled to have an interview with Ben to understand the vision behind his newest restaurant on the Lake Charles scene.