DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren’t known yet. She won’t get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, he won’t go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but I am uncomfortable allowing them to visit because my young children aren’t vaccinated. Medically speaking, am I right to keep my children away from them?