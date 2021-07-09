Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

These three ag-related TikToks will help you spend the weekend with a smile on your face

By Emily Beal
AG Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody likes to escape the heat that is brought on by the summer months, even cows! In a video posted by Mcc, TikTok users see a line of cattle, ever-so patiently waiting for their turn for a quick dip in the water. While this obviously cools the cattle down, it serves another purpose: parasite prevention. Plunge dipping is done on farms and ranches to help with parasite prevention by washing off the ticks, flies, lice, mites and more! One user commented, “I love the cows jumping in!”

