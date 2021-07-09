These three ag-related TikToks will help you spend the weekend with a smile on your face

Posting on social media can be a great way to squander any future job opportunities. But now it’s also a great way to find them. This week, TikTok launched a new pilot program that should help users looking for jobs as well as companies looking for candidates. The “TikTok resumes” program allows users to search job openings, film a video with hashtag #TikTokResumes on the app, and then submit a job application on TikTokResumes.com with a link to their video resume. Today’s Top Deal Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon – $12 less than Prime Day! Price:...