Albert Sambi Lokonga transfer to Arsenal nearly complete

Arsenal are dotting the “i’s” and crossing the “t’s” on Albert Sambi Lokonga’s transfer from Anderlecht to the Emirates. Per reports, the 21-year old Belgian international took his medical today outside of the U.K. to potentially avoid being subjected to a COVID-19 quarantine, and there has been no indication that the exam turned up anything that might scupper the deal. The Gunners are expected to shell out £14M plus £3M in add-ons for the transfer. Anderlecht reportedly have a sell-on clause as well.