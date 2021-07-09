Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Funeral arrangements announced for THPD/FBI officer

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
Posted by 
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DP3rH_0asYHdcF00
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Rendering honors: The hearse carrying the body of Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency passes under the flag as Terre Haute firefighters render a salute on Friday on South 25th Street. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detective Greg Ferency.

Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulman Center.

Original post 3:21 p.m. July 9, 2021

Funeral arrangements could be announced later today for Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.

Ferency died Wednesday afternoon when a gunman shot the 30-year officer outside the FBI office on Terre Haute's west side.

His body was escorted this afternoon from Terre Haute Regional Hospital to the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home, where his family met with funeral directors and Fraternal Order of Police representatives to make arrangements.

Hundreds of area residents lined the streets as the procession followed Seventh Street to Margaret Avenue, then went north on 25th Street to the funeral home.

“I have a lot of good memories of Greg,” said Tom Noble, who said he knew Ferency for more than 30 years. “I'm out here to honor him and his family, and all officers. The cop haters need to grow up, because when you need an officer, who do you call?”

Noble's sister Kristie Kaiser echoed the sentiment that attacks on police should stop.

“They are out here serving us. You may not like them sometimes, but it don't give you a right to go out and shoot them,” said Kristie Kaiser. “This hate stuff toward the police needs to stop.”

Aron Powell said he had a good experience with Ferency during a difficult time in his life. The officer helped the teenager by talking to him about his depression issues, Powell said.

Many people gathered in a parking lot at 25th and College Avenue to watch the procession and pay their respects.

Starla Neidigh, a retired THPD detective, was with her husband Barry Walls and retired dispatcher Susan Loudermilk in the parking lot. They all knew Ferency, as did many of the city employees who also gathered there.

“I just want to show respect,” said local resident Jodi Deevers.

She recalled the funeral service for Officer Brent Long, who died in July 2011, because she worked at Clabber Girl at 9th and Wabash and was able to watch the thousands of people who entered nearby Hulman Center for the funeral.

“It was just awesome to see the amount of respect that everybody showed then,” Deevers said. "And I know the community is showing its respect here, today.”

Meanwhile, police have announced that a memorial fund has been set up at First Financial Bank to receive monetary donations. Proceeds of the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund will go to his family.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

Comments / 0

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
916
Followers
119
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Depression#Thpd#Fbi#Hughes Funeral Home#Fraternal Order Of Police#First Financial Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Paradise, CANBC News

Western wildfires rage across 12 states, U.S. at highest alert level

Emblematic of the difficulties firefighters are facing across the American West, crews are battling a rapidly growing blaze in Northern California, just 10 miles from the town of Paradise, where the collective trauma of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history remains palpable nearly three years later.
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy