Funeral arrangements announced for THPD/FBI officer

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Rendering honors: The hearse carrying the body of Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency passes under the flag as Terre Haute firefighters render a salute on Friday on South 25th Street. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detective Greg Ferency.

Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulman Center.

Original post 3:21 p.m. July 9, 2021

Funeral arrangements could be announced later today for Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.

Ferency died Wednesday afternoon when a gunman shot the 30-year officer outside the FBI office on Terre Haute's west side.

His body was escorted this afternoon from Terre Haute Regional Hospital to the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home, where his family met with funeral directors and Fraternal Order of Police representatives to make arrangements.

Hundreds of area residents lined the streets as the procession followed Seventh Street to Margaret Avenue, then went north on 25th Street to the funeral home.

“I have a lot of good memories of Greg,” said Tom Noble, who said he knew Ferency for more than 30 years. “I'm out here to honor him and his family, and all officers. The cop haters need to grow up, because when you need an officer, who do you call?”

Noble's sister Kristie Kaiser echoed the sentiment that attacks on police should stop.

“They are out here serving us. You may not like them sometimes, but it don't give you a right to go out and shoot them,” said Kristie Kaiser. “This hate stuff toward the police needs to stop.”

Aron Powell said he had a good experience with Ferency during a difficult time in his life. The officer helped the teenager by talking to him about his depression issues, Powell said.

Many people gathered in a parking lot at 25th and College Avenue to watch the procession and pay their respects.

Starla Neidigh, a retired THPD detective, was with her husband Barry Walls and retired dispatcher Susan Loudermilk in the parking lot. They all knew Ferency, as did many of the city employees who also gathered there.

“I just want to show respect,” said local resident Jodi Deevers.

She recalled the funeral service for Officer Brent Long, who died in July 2011, because she worked at Clabber Girl at 9th and Wabash and was able to watch the thousands of people who entered nearby Hulman Center for the funeral.

“It was just awesome to see the amount of respect that everybody showed then,” Deevers said. "And I know the community is showing its respect here, today.”

Meanwhile, police have announced that a memorial fund has been set up at First Financial Bank to receive monetary donations. Proceeds of the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund will go to his family.

