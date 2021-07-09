Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Unified Global Acquires Publicly Listed Company

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 6 days ago

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Unified Global Co. Inc. of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta, Canada ("Unified') announced today it has closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation, a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL). This transaction...

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Business
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
State
Oregon State
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Companies#Canada#Ebitda#Canadian#Chyl#Unified Global Corp#American#Company#Unified Global Co Inc#Lrb 888 Rrb#Unified Global Co Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Core One Labs Announces Details Of Consolidation To Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the " Company" or " Core One") is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a listing on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq") to enhance the Company's investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company believes a Nasdaq listing (the " Listing") will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible merger and acquisition opportunities that would complement the Company's existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.
Businessaithority.com

Circa Acquires Leading Diversity Recruiting Company

Infosoft Group, LLC, dba Circa, announced the purchase of Colorado-based LatPro, Inc., dba DiversityJobs, a leading diversity recruitment and OFCCP HR compliance technology solutions provider, which will become a subsidiary of Infosoft. Last summer’s nationwide social movement reinforced the importance of diversity in the workforce. Research shows that workforces with...
Irving, TXDallas News

AgileThought is latest Dallas-Fort Worth company to pursue public listing through a SPAC

Irving-based AgileThought, a technology firm that helps businesses become digital, is linking up with a special purpose acquisition company to go public later this year. It will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol AGIL, with an initial market value of $491 million. Backing the SPAC is LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., headquartered in Mexico, which said it evaluated 80 companies before deciding to back AgileThought.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX Initiates Trading on the OTCQB

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that on July 14, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'CDXFF'. The Company's shares also continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSVX) under the symbol 'CDX'.
Businesspower-technology.com

Altus Power to become publicly traded in $1.58bn merger deal

US-based power company Altus Power has announced a $1.58bn definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH), sponsored by CBRE Group. The deal will allow Altus Power to become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to generate gross...
Austin, TXaustintechnologycouncil.org

Public Venture Capital: An Alternative Financing Option for U.S. Growth Companies

— As a U.S. high growth company looking for funding, you are likely considering all capital raising options. While many tech entrepreneurs tend to only consider the traditional route – from angel investors to venture capital to being acquired – there are other options that may be a better fit for your company’s long term growth strategy.
Brentwood, TNbizjournals

IT firm with Waukesha location acquired by Nashville-area company

Talon Healthy IT Services, an information technology (IT) managed service company with a Waukesha service center, was acquired by HCTec, a health care IT firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee, according to a Monday announcement. HCTec declined to disclose the financial details of the deal. Talon employs 90 people, including around...
Businesspctonline.com

Neighborly Acquired by Global Investment Firm KKR

NEW YORK – KKR, a global investment firm, has acquired Neighborly, a provider and franchisor of home service brands. KKR acquired Neighborly from Harvest Partners, and financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1981, Neighborly connects more than 10 million residential and commercial customers with a community...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

enVista Acquires Conveyor, Robotics Company

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based enVista LLC, a software and consulting company specializing in physical and digital commerce, has acquired HCM Systems. The Chicago company designs and provides service on conveyor systems, robotics and operating controls used in distribution centers and manufacturing. enVista says HCM is one of the most diversified leaders...
BusinessBoston Globe

ZoomInfo acquires conversational AI company for $575 million

ZoomInfo, a business marketing software company with Massachusetts roots, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Chorus, a conversational technology platform, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $575 million. The acquisition comes as the company, which maintains its East Coast headquarters in Waltham, has seen its financial fortunes grow...
Businessirei.com

CBRE Global Investors acquires core office in Paris

CBRE Global Investors, on behalf of Zurich Insurance Plc, has acquired in an off-market deal an office building located at 17 rue d’Astorg in Paris. The vendor was a French institution. The 2,000-square-meter (tk-square-foot) core office building is arranged over six floors and four basement levels. It is located in...
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

ProStar engages firms to provide marketing and market-making services

ProStar has retained Hybrid Financial and Integral Wealth Securities to provide marketing and market-making services. ProStar, a mobile mapping software company headquartered in Grand Junction, is listed on the Frankfurt and Toronto stock exchanges. “The Hybrid engagement adds valuable marketing and communications capabilities to our investment community strategy,” said Page...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Skychain Announces COO Appointment and Container Manufacturing Joint Venture

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF)(the "Skychain") announces the Board has approved the appointment of West Ma as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Ma has over 35 years of experience in technology industry and international trades and has expertise in blockchain and cryptocurrency. Mr. Ma previously worked as the CEO and Chief Representative of Incorporations in China, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Canada.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) ("BioCure" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 6,706,525 Units at a price of $0.16 cents per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,073,044.00.
Georgia Statepctonline.com

Turner Pest Control Acquires Trio of Georgia Companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turner Pest Control, an Anticimex company providing comprehensive pest control services to residential and commercial clients in Florida and South Georgia, recently acquired three pest control companies in Georgia. The acquisitions of Bug-Off Exterminators, Advanced Services, and Green Frog Pest Solutions allow the company to provide comprehensive pest control services to customers in more than six Georgia cities, as well as territories in Lexington, Columbia, and Aiken, S.C..
BusinessZDNet

Microsoft acquires cybersecurity company RiskIQ

Cloud security company RiskIQ has been bought by Microsoft for $500 million, according to Bloomberg. RiskIQ said last year that its cybersecurity programs are used by 30% of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 total organizations across the world, including the US Postal Service, BMW, Facebook and American Express.
Business104.1 WIKY

Exclusive: French delivery company Colis Privé postpones public listing

PARIS (Reuters) – French parcel delivery company Colis Privé on Monday postponed for a few months its initial public offering (IPO) initially planned for early July, citing unfavourable market conditions. Although 2021 has been a record year for IPOs in Europe and globally, there are signs of investor fatigue. “We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy