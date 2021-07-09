Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muscle Shoals, AL

Jennifer Hudson, soon to be Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect,’ posts selfie of Muscle Shoals visit

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson is showing some love for Alabama. Muscle Shoals and FAME Recording Studios, to be specific. The Oscar-winning actress and singer posted a photo of her outside Fame to Instagram and Twitter on Friday. “So many great moments! What a journey,” she commented on her photo, which you can...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
Muscle Shoals, AL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Fame Recording Studios#Iamjhud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. on “Giving People Their Flowers” During BET Awards’ “Year of the Woman”

Stars including Queen Latifah, Issa Rae, Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's show, among the first to return to pre-pandemic norms. Sunday night’s BET Awards marked the first major awards show to return to the pre-pandemic format, rolling out the red carpet in Los Angeles for the likes of Issa Rae, H.E.R., Cardi B, Andra Day, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.
CelebritiesExtra

Jennifer Hudson Praises ‘Shero’ Queen Latifah as She Receives BET Lifetime Award

Jennifer Hudson couldn’t be happier for Queen Latifah, who just receive a lifetime achievement honor at the 2021 BET Awards. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Hudson on the red carpet, where she gushed, “Queen Latifah is one of those women that I have always looked up to. She is one of my sheroes, so to see her get her flowers tonight by her people and our culture is everything. That will definitely have me out of my seat.”
Musicdaytonatimes.com

Hudson covers Aretha classics for ‘Respect’ soundtrack

Jennifer Hudson is not only playing Aretha Franklin on screen, she’s covering the Queen of Soul in the studio, too. The original motion picture soundtrack for the Aretha biopic “Respect” sees Hudson covering 17 of her classics, including the title track, “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think” and more, Epic Records announced Monday.
San Bernardino, CAiecn.com

Time for Change Foundation founder Kim Carter to be portrayed by Jennifer Hudson in movie directed by Taraji P. Henson

Founded in San Bernardino, California in 2002, and expanded into the Bay Area in 2018, Time for Change Foundation’s (TFCF) mission is to empower disenfranchised low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs, and housing to create self-sufficient, and thriving communities. Academy Award winner Taraji P. Henson will...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Jennifer Hudson showed her edgy side on the cover of InStyle Magazine’s Badass Women issue. The American Idol alum, mother, and award-winning vocalist and actress dives into her multifaceted career, how she’s manifested some of the best moments of her life, and meeting Aretha Franklin and playing her in Respect, a biopic about her life.
Florence, ALTimes Daily

Oldham, Hood happy with characters in Aretha Franklin film

FLORENCE — Keyboardist Spooner Oldham said he would be happy to play a song with actress Jennifer Hudson if she is nominated and wins an Oscar for her portrayal of the late soul legend Aretha Franklin in the soon to be released biopic "Respect." Support local journalism reporting on your...
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Visits ‘FAME’ Studio Ahead of ‘Respect’ Premiere

You better throw some R-E-S-P-E-C-T on her name! Former judge of The Voice, Jennifer Hudson, paid a visit to the iconic FAME Recording Studios ahead of her new film. The powerhouse vocalist made her way down south to prepare for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin. In the upcoming biopic, Respect, the Grammy winning artist will transform into the “Queen of Soul.”
CelebritiesIn Style

With All Due Respect, Miss Jennifer Hudson

She named her dog Oscar and then won one. Now, she's stepping into Aretha Franklin's shoes for the role of a lifetime. During the third season of American Idol auditions, a young Jennifer Hudson strolls in sporting a black sleeveless dress and a sunny smile. The Chicago native, then 23 years old, announces that she will be singing "Share Your Love with Me," popularized by Aretha Franklin, to slight skepticism from judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. ("We're going to expect something better than a cruise-ship performance, right?" Jackson inquires after it is revealed that Hudson just wrapped up a job on a Disney cruise line.) Not one minute later, the trio are visibly stunned by her moving rendition, which blew the roof off the building. Jackson even goes so far as to declare that she is "absolutely brilliant, the best singer I've heard so far," and they unanimously decide to send her to the next round. The rest, as they say, is history.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy