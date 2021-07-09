Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Cherie Anne Washburn Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROANOKE, VA (STL.News) A former Lynchburg attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and making false statements. According to court documents, Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises from elderly victims C.A. and D.F. Washburn is alleged to have used the ill-gotten monies to enrich herself, including purchasing real estate and making donations to charities.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#U S Attorneys#Multiple Crimes#Fbi#Attorney S Office#The U S Attorney#Commonwealth#Adult Protective Services#Quicken Loans#Suntrust Account#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy