Two Plead Guilty To Their Part In Drug Distribution Conspiracy
Georgia Woman And Montgomery Man Plead Guilty To Their Part In Drug Distribution Conspiracy Involving Montgomery Physician. Montgomery, AL (STL.News) Today, Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that two individuals have pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance. On July 8, 2021, Shayla Denise Moorer, 39, of Suwanee, Georgia entered her guilty plea. Last week, on June 30, 2021, Naaman Rashad Jackson, 33, from Montgomery, Alabama admitted his guilt in federal court.stl.news
