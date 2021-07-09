Two Plead Guilty To Their Part In Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Two men charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at a Bismarck residence have pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Dayson Lawrence, 19, of Bismarck, and Chaseon Stagl, 18, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony reckless endangerment. The two in December allegedly drove to a 16th Street residence after arguing with a man on the phone, police said. Stagl fired shots while they were at the residence and Lawrence later fired at a vehicle that followed them from the residence, police said.