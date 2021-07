The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 19: Can kicker Jonah Dalmas do it again?. Jonah Dalmas had quite the remarkable story a year ago, going from a 14-day tryout to the starting kicker as a true freshman in barely a few months. But can he back it up with another strong season as a sophomore?