An 18-month-old lion seized from a Chinese national’s Phnom Penh villa last month has been returned to its owner thanks to a bizarre intervention by Cambodia’s Prime Minister.The lion, which weighs 70 kilos, was removed from a property in the city’s Boeng Keng Kang district by Forestry Administration officials on 27 June. The lion has been defanged and declawed, according to the nonprofit, Wildlife Alliance, that helped raid the house of its owner.The South China Morning Post reported that the authorities had been alerted to the lion’s existence in the villa after seeing it appear in a TikTok video...