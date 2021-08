For the last installment in our series about the most colorful cities on each continent, we have reached Africa. And, as if Africa on the whole wasn’t already colorful enough, with its majestic landscapes, animals, and plants, any congregation of people usually results in further riots of color. Gorgeous, bustling, and colorful markets; patterned, bright materials being made into traditional dress; and that typical blue the Berbers wear are just the beginning. Color is all around, and often enough, more distinct pops of color from the local architecture are thrown into the mix.