Five more candidates file for municipal election
Several incumbents filed for re-election in the 2021 municipal elections Friday, and one newcomer entered the list of candidates for Washington City Council. Pantego commissioner Chuck Williams, and Chad Keech, Chocowinity Commissioner Billy Albritton and Washington Park Commissioner Belinda Cowell filed as candidates for re-election Friday. A.J. Congleton became the first non-incumbent to file as a candidate for Washington City Council.www.thewashingtondailynews.com
