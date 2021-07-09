Cancel
Washington, NC

Five more candidates file for municipal election

By Brandon Tester
thewashingtondailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral incumbents filed for re-election in the 2021 municipal elections Friday, and one newcomer entered the list of candidates for Washington City Council. Pantego commissioner Chuck Williams, and Chad Keech, Chocowinity Commissioner Billy Albritton and Washington Park Commissioner Belinda Cowell filed as candidates for re-election Friday. A.J. Congleton became the first non-incumbent to file as a candidate for Washington City Council.

