Partnership comes during the same year owner Charles Woodson is to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. – Intercept Wines is excited to announce a yearlong partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the proud wine partner for the 2021-2022 season. This comes during the same year in which 18-year NFL veteran and owner of Intercept Wines, Charles Woodson, is to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.