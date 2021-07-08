Cancel
Real Estate

San Elijo Hills Real Estate Market Update for July 2021

By San Elijo Life
sanelijolife.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average home selling in San Elijo Hills is closing for 108% of the listing price in an average of just 11 days. The price per square foot in June was $480, up from $473 in May. Currently, only 11 active homes for sale in San Elijo Hills, and 28 homes are pending in escrow. With 28 homes selling in June. San Elijo Hills San Elijo Hills is highly sought after for its sense of community, schools, trails, and town center restaurants and shops. Low mortgage rates and historically low inventory of homes for sale make now the time to sell your San Elio Hills Home. Please call or text 760 496-8134, and we can talk about selling your home in this amazing market.

