San Elijo Hills Real Estate Market Update for July 2021

Last week, closings played catch up coming off of the 4th of July holiday, with an 89% increase, from 9 to 17 homes sold; yet the last two weeks combined still don't equal the weekly total of three weeks ago. Sold listings have been trending down, but should pick up again soon as more of April's deals close. There are still 55 properties that went under contract in April waiting to close, as well as 99 properties still in pending status that went under contract between the start of COVID and the end of March.