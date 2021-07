Wynn Las Vegas, it seems, has mastered time travel. Stroll into the resort’s new Delilah supper club at just the right time, as a vocalist seemingly breaks the sound barrier with “At Last,” and revel in the opulent surroundings. Just like that, you’re transported to the Las Vegas of the ’40s and ’50s — or, as designer Todd-Avery Lenahan calls it, “the golden age of glamorous travel to Las Vegas.”