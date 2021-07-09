Cancel
Camden County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Southwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 717 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gibbstown, or 10 miles southwest of Gloucester City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Voorhees, West Deptford, Lindenwold, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Berlin, Folcroft, Paulsboro, Magnolia, Westville, Woodbury Heights, National Park, Swedesboro, Brooklawn and Audubon Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 3. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 346 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 35. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

