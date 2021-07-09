Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Russell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN RUSSELL COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, or near Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Ladonia, Russell County Sports Complex, Uchee Creek, Fort Mitchell, Ladonia Sports Complex, Fort Mitchell Activity Center, Phenix Drag Strip and Parkmanville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
City
Fort Mitchell, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Ladonia Sports Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy