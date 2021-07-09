Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Russell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN RUSSELL COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, or near Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Ladonia, Russell County Sports Complex, Uchee Creek, Fort Mitchell, Ladonia Sports Complex, Fort Mitchell Activity Center, Phenix Drag Strip and Parkmanville.