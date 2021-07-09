Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garden, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garden; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 518 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alliance, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Antioch, Snow Lake, Miles Lake, Wickson Lake, Patterson Lake, Lakeside, Herman Lake, Krause Lake, Kennedy Lake and Tralnor Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 14. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 119. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH