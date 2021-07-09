Cancel
Santa Rosa County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roeville, Point Baker, Indian Ford, Allentown, Munson, Harold, Berrydale and Floridale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

