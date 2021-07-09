Cancel
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COSTILLA COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Garland, or 15 miles southwest of Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blanca and Fort Garland.

