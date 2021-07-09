Cancel
New Castle County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New Castle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NEW CASTLE...NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...SALEM AND CENTRAL GLOUCESTER COUNTIES At 719 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Swedesboro to near Elmer to near Port Penn, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Glassboro, Pennsville, Pitman, Clayton, Carneys Point, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway, Quinton, Swedesboro, Delaware City, Elmer, Greenwich, Shiloh, Franklinville, Hancocks Bridge and Newport Meadows. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 10. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 43 and 44. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

