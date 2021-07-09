Breath of the Wild hacker arrested in Japan for selling modified save games
“Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty.”. Besting a video game is one of the most amazing feelings in the world. Grinding away for hours, upgrading weapons and armor, and finally, after countless hours, the final boss is slain and the kingdom is saved. But, others seek an easier and more nefarious way of playing their games, and that’s where our story begins.nintendowire.com
Comments / 0