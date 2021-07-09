Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Spotters reported winds gusts in the 65 to 70 mph in and around Sterling and iliff from 4:45 PM MDT to 4:52 PM MDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.