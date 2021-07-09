Cancel
Alamosa County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ALAMOSA...WEST CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE AND NORTH CENTRAL COSTILLA COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Great Sand Dunes, or 27 miles northwest of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Great Sand Dunes and Blanca Peak.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#San Luis Valley#13 39 00 Mdt
