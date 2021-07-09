Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Draft Lines Show 7-9-2021

975thefanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Draft Lines Show with Devon Givens Jamie Lynch!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Talk#Sho#Sports Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Last 2 minute report: 4 incorrect calls in Suns-Bucks Game 4 of Finals

It didn’t take until the final two minutes of a Milwaukee Bucks win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals for a game-changing call by the officials. The play of mightiest significance came with 3:38 left in the game, when Jrue Holiday went in for a fastbreak layup with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fouling him with both hands. No whistle blew, and it was significant at the time because Booker was one foul away from being sent to the bench.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 7-2-2021

John is off, so Jamie, Bob, and Connor fill in. They open the show talking about the Sixers, some big names stepping away from the organization, and where they go from here (0:00:00-0:22:45). Then they get into the new NIL rules in college sports, and what athletes they think would have cashed in the most if these rules always existed (0:22:55-0:45:25). Then they get into ben Simmons skipping the Olympics, and why that makes it harder for the Sixers to trade him (0:45:35-1:09:46). Then they get into the Phillies bullpen woes, and if the problem is talent evaluation, or talent development (1:09:56-1:31:32). Then they get into the eagles offensive line, and into one of the most impressive player in the MLB right now (1:31:42-1:56:15). They discuss if Reggie Bush should get his records and Heisman back, and get into how the Eagles offense may look this year (1:56:25-2:18:20). The newly retired Marc Zumoff joins the show to discuss his career with the sixers, and his plans for retirement (2:18:30-2:42:37). They close out the show with more phone calls (2:42:47-END).
Baseball975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 7-1-2021

Today on The Mike Missanelli Show, Mike reacts to yet another brutal Phillies’ loss. It’s obvious this Phillies team needs a complete reshaping, and Mike believes that a good way to start is to trade Aaron Nola. The show also discusses their top 5 favorite holidays (0:00-45:42). Mike brings up a recent Ben Simmons trade rumor involving Damian Lillard. The show then discusses who would win in a fight: Will Smith or Tupac (45:42-1:26:00). The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann joins the show to discuss what we can expect the Sixers to do with Ben Simmons this offseason. The show then reacts to Ben Simmons purchasing a mansion in Los Angeles recently (1:26:00-2:08:21). Mike brings up the recent, gruesome allegations made against Dodgers’ star pitcher Trevor Bauer. He then takes a few more calls and finishes out the show with Sound Off (2:08:21-2:50:02).
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 7-2-2021

As we prepare for 4th of July Weekend, how will Ben Simmons prepare this offseason? Anthony starts off the show apologizing for defending Ben Simmons for the past 5 years (0:00-22:15) Anthony and Choonis take your calls and we all wallow in the misery that is the current state of Philadelphia Sports (22:15-46:28) SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and joins us in the misery (46:28-72:55) More of your calls, and Anthony gives away several pairs of Fan Fest Tickets! (72:55-93:55) Next, we can’t believe that Dario Saric is in the NBA Finals (93:55-118:03) Anthony is pumped for Olympic soccer, as Italy takes on Belgium today, so he brings on former Italian Parliament Member Amato Berardi and Italian Soccer Coach John Costa on the Comcast Business Hotline to get hyped for today’s game (118:03-139:35) Then Choonis takes on a pizza challenge to finish an entire slice in one bite (139:35-165:33) Your calls conclude the Show! Have a terrific and safe 4th of July Weekend! (165:33-END)
Sports975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 7-13-21

Sound Off 7-12-21 05:21 Download July 12th. Kevin Kinkead Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (47 minutes ago) 2815 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬
EntertainmentPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: NBC Aiming to Sign ESPN's Maria Taylor for Olympics

With the start of the Tokyo Games less than two weeks away, NBC is reportedly trying to add a marquee talent from a competitor to its event coverage. The network is attempting to sign ESPN's Maria Taylor, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Taylor, who currently is leading ESPN's coverage of the NBA Finals, has a contract with the network that reportedly expires on July 20, three days before the start of the Olympics.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Devon Givens 7-12-2021

With the Phillies at 44-44 at the All Star Break, Devon wants to know if you’re invested in the team. And how many wins in July will they need to be buyers at the trade deadline? Did you find the Anthony Mackie joke about Ben Simmons on the ESPY’s funny?
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine starting for Team USA

Chase Hughes: Team USA’s starting lineup vs. Argentina: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo. Beal has started all three games so far. Shams Charania: Jayson Tatum will not play tonight vs. Argentina due to right knee soreness. He is day to day, Team USA says. 1...
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz NBA Draft Prospect: Sharife Cooper

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The NBA Draft is fast approaching, and the Utah Jazz have a bevy of options available to them with the 30th pick in the first round. One of those prospects is Sharife Cooper who had an impactful, albeit brief freshman season at Auburn. Cooper was...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Red Wings 2021 Mock Draft Analysis

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Patrick Brown, and Kyle Knopp are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NBAkingsherald.com

2021 Kings Herald Draft Board: Pick No. 7

With 75% of the vote, Jonathan Kuminga got the 6th spot on the Kings Herald Draft Board. He joins Scottie Barnes, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. When a choice comes up, pick who you'd want the Kings to pick given all the players remaining. Note: THIS IS NOT A MOCK DRAFT. This is a draft board, a ranked list of prospects you'd like to see the Kings pick. In other words, if we were the Kings front office, when our pick came up, we'd take the top name left on our board. So pick your choice, not who you think Monte McNair or anyone else would choose in a slot.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Spun

How Much Money ESPN Is Reportedly Offering Maria Taylor

With her contract set to expire on July 20, ESPN is making an all-out effort to keep Maria Taylor working for the Worldwide Leader. Taylor currently makes $1 million per year in her various roles with the network. ESPN is preparing to offer her as much as $3 million in hopes she’ll re-sign with the company, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
Video Games975thefanatic.com

Will Asmongold Kill WoW?

One of the biggest streamers in the MMO world, Asmongold, moved over to Final Fantasy XIV. We ask our friend Strife if WoW has to finally worry about another game. Also, 100 Thieves joins forces with Gucci and CLG embarasses its players for no real reason. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy