Colorado COVID-19 Risk Update July 2021 Health Orders Rescinded

Governor Jared Polis wasn't standing on the deck of an aircraft carrier during his July 8 video message announcing that he has rescinded all health emergency executive edicts regarding COVID-19 in favor of the Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order, which focuses on what's been branded the "Colorado comeback." But his remarks still managed to recall what's become known as the 2003 Mission Accomplished speech, named for the banner hanging behind then-President George W. Bush as he prematurely celebrated American success in Iraq.