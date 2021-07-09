Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siskiyou County, CA

How to protect yourself, pets during this weekend's excessive heat in North State

Siskiyou Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service warns North State residents will see temperatures so high this weekend, they're considered dangerous to people's and animals' health. The NWS issued excessive heat warnings for Northern California's interior, in effect Friday afternoon through Monday night. Temperatures over the weekend are forecast to go as high as 116 degrees in the Sacramento Valley, and well above 100 degrees in the foothills. Mountain temperatures could reach 105 degrees.

www.siskiyoudaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Montague, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Illness#Heat Cramps#Extreme Weather#Californians#Redding Electric Utility#Flex Alert#Mt Shasta Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy