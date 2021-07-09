How to protect yourself, pets during this weekend's excessive heat in North State
The National Weather Service warns North State residents will see temperatures so high this weekend, they're considered dangerous to people's and animals' health. The NWS issued excessive heat warnings for Northern California's interior, in effect Friday afternoon through Monday night. Temperatures over the weekend are forecast to go as high as 116 degrees in the Sacramento Valley, and well above 100 degrees in the foothills. Mountain temperatures could reach 105 degrees.www.siskiyoudaily.com
