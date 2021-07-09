Guests go bananas over the Summer Creekside Dinner Series at Grand Hyatt Vail

Just wanted to give a shout out to the staff at the Avon Westin and many of their guests who came to help my wife Judi, a 63-year-old who enjoys many mountain activities, on Sunday, July 11, when suddenly she was overcome with intense head pain that debilitated her while swimming laps at the Westin pool. I was concerned that she may be having a stroke and ran to the athletic front desk and asked that they call 911. Within moments, Michelle and Lauren of the athletic club were out to help and two doctors who were guests got my wife comfortable while we waited for fire rescue and an ambulance. One had actually been doing laps right next to us.