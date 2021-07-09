Cancel
Vail, CO

Guests go bananas over the Summer Creekside Dinner Series at Grand Hyatt Vail

By Sean Naylor
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
It’s not every day you get to eat Bananas Foster from the descendants of its creators, nor is it every day you get to chat and mingle with some of the world’s elite chefs as they serve you multi-course meals with a house sommelier pouring the pairings. But at Grand Hyatt Vail, this was the scene Thursday evening, as they kicked off their Summer Creekside Dinner Series hosted by Executive Chef Pierson Shields.

