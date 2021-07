TOPEKA (KSNW) – Consumers who sent money to scam artists through MoneyGram between 2013 and 2017 may be eligible to receive compensation. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said the funds come from a $125 million administrative forfeiture from MoneyGram as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission filed in 2018. That agreement came after a similar agreement in 2012, when MoneyGram agreed to implement a new fraud interdiction system. However, that system ultimately proved ineffective, and MoneyGram failed to block a substantial number of transactions associated with entities they previously identified as receiving fraudulent transactions.