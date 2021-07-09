New report from Free Enterprise Forum outlines housing problems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of families are being pushed out of central Virginia, according to a paper by the Free Enterprise Forum. The paper looked at case studies, and links lower residential densities to housing affordability issues. Development projects zoned for single-family homes may be hurting community diversity. High-density projects are apartments, or multi-family homes, but these are being reduced, so fewer families can afford to move to the area.