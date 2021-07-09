Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

New report from Free Enterprise Forum outlines housing problems

By Madison McNamee
NBC 29 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of families are being pushed out of central Virginia, according to a paper by the Free Enterprise Forum. The paper looked at case studies, and links lower residential densities to housing affordability issues. Development projects zoned for single-family homes may be hurting community diversity. High-density projects are apartments, or multi-family homes, but these are being reduced, so fewer families can afford to move to the area.

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Real Estate
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
Charlottesville, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Wvir#The Free Enterprise Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 1

Community Policy