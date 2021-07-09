Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

CC Sabathia Calls Out MLB for their Lack of Diversity

By Stacey Mickles
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major League Baseball has always had a problem attracting people of color in this country. Former major league pitcher CC Sabathia, who played with the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cleveland Indians, may know why the sport is unpopular among minorities in this country. In his new book “Till...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 1

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Hank Aaron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Black People#Cc Sabathia Calls Out Mlb#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#Black Nfl#Nba#The Philadephia Inquirer#Marlins#Bally Sports#Braves#Bravesonbally#African American#Afro Latino#Sports Illustrated#The Cheats Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Society
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
BaseballYardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to catwalk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
MLBFanSided

Red Sox screwed over by umps on bizarre ‘neighborhood play’ replay (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.
Vallejo, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo’s CC Sabathia delivers tell-all tale book on career, life

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past 25 years, you know about the illustrious Major League Baseball career of Vallejo’s CC Sabathia. However, it’s author Chris Smith who was finally able to get the former Yankee superstar to go a full nine innings with his story. Smith...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says lack of English skills hurts MLB’S marketing of Shohei Ohtani

A tremendous first half has transformed Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels into a superstar. Between leading the majors in home runs (33) and posting a 3.49 ERA on the mound, Ohtani is baseball’s most successful two-way player in decades, perhaps a century. And he will be a heavy presence in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game after being voted the American League’s starting designated hitter and, on Monday, announced as the AL’s starting pitcher.
MLBFanSided

Yankees: Reggie Jackson wearing Astros Altuve jersey is borderline insane

We understand Reggie Jackson is now a turncoat employee of the Houston Astros after remaining affiliated with the Yankees organization for many years following his retirement. Remember all those playoff first pitches? Remember those clips of a sweat-soaked Reggie in a Hawaiian shirt at spring training, as you wondered what exactly he was doing there?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Asked The Same Question During All-Star Game

Tonight’s 2021 MLB All Star Game is underway on Fox — and there’s been one major complaint from fans about the broadcast. During the second inning of the AL vs. NL matchup, there was a constant ringing sound going on in the background of the game. Countless fans from around the league took to Twitter to ask the same question: “Is anyone else hearing that?”
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Mock Draft

How will the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft play out? We’ll find out this weekend. The lives of a few hundred baseball players will change this weekend when the 2021 MLB Draft takes place. From a New York perspective, we’ll have to wait until picks No. 10 and...
MLBScranton Times

Black hoping to hear name called in MLB Draft

In terms of baseball activity, the whole thing lasted less than 10 minutes for Mason Black. He threw one bullpen session off a mound in front of scouts, team officials and a national television audience. The rest of his time at Major League Baseball’s inaugural Draft Combine included zipping up...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Four Oregon Ducks baseball players go in MLB Draft

Three Oregon baseball players were selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday and a fourth player was selected Tuesday. On Monday, the Texas Rangers made sophomore outfielder Aaron Zavala, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, the 38th overall selection when they drafted him with the second pick of the second round.
NFLThe Drum

MLB on tapping All-Stars Ohtani & Tatís Jr to pitch to a younger, more diverse fanbase

With the All-Star Game fast approaching, MLB is less focused on post-pandemic recovery than it is on positioning baseball as a sport with a diverse and youthful appeal. As part of our Sports Marketing Deep Dive, the league’s senior vice-president of marketing Barbara McHugh spells out how the organization is spotlighting individual stars on and off the diamond to capture a broader fanbase.
MLBbucsdugout.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Thread

American League All-Stars vs. National League All-Stars, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 7:30 p.m. EST. American League: Shohei Ohtani (LAA) - (4-1, 3.49 ERA) National League: Max Scherzer (WSH) - (7-4, 2.66 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Projected Lineups. American League. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, DH. Vladimir...
MLBPosted by
GQMagazine

How CC Sabathia Became an Alcoholic—and How He Quit

Adapted from Till The End by CC Sabathia with Chris Smith. Copyright © 2021 by Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr. Published by Roc Lit 101, an imprint of Random House. I was standing in a damp cinder block storage room under Camden Yards, the home of the Baltimore Orioles, wearing my New York Yankees t-shirt and my gray uniform pants, at ten o’clock on a Sunday morning, searching for another bottle of Hennessy. Ever since I got to the ballpark I had been going back and forth from the clubhouse to the storage room, pouring myself drinks. In a half-hour I was scheduled to throw a bullpen, my workout between starts. And I was so blasted I couldn’t walk straight. I had come back from three surgeries and fought through hundreds of hangovers; the one thing I could always do was throw when I was supposed to throw. But now the room was spinning. There was no way I could take the ball and throw it without embarrassing myself. Man, what am I doing?
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sports glove honoring his HOF father

DENVER — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed off his glove and his bat at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Guerrero Jr., making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic, arrived at Denver’s Coors Field with a custom-made baseball glove that featured a photograph of him with his Hall of Fame father in matching Montreal Expos gear from the early 2000s, ESPN reported.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: CC Sabathia REALLY Wanted to Sign With Los Angeles

The Dodgers had every opportunity to sign CC Sabathia to a deal prior to the 2009 season. Just 2 years after his Cy Young season, CC hit free agency and had Los Angeles as his main destination in mind. The former left-handed hurler talked about that free agency in his...

Comments / 1

Community Policy