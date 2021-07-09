CC Sabathia Calls Out MLB for their Lack of Diversity

Adapted from Till The End by CC Sabathia with Chris Smith. Copyright © 2021 by Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr. Published by Roc Lit 101, an imprint of Random House. I was standing in a damp cinder block storage room under Camden Yards, the home of the Baltimore Orioles, wearing my New York Yankees t-shirt and my gray uniform pants, at ten o’clock on a Sunday morning, searching for another bottle of Hennessy. Ever since I got to the ballpark I had been going back and forth from the clubhouse to the storage room, pouring myself drinks. In a half-hour I was scheduled to throw a bullpen, my workout between starts. And I was so blasted I couldn’t walk straight. I had come back from three surgeries and fought through hundreds of hangovers; the one thing I could always do was throw when I was supposed to throw. But now the room was spinning. There was no way I could take the ball and throw it without embarrassing myself. Man, what am I doing?