21508 Lee St, Chesterfield, VA 23803

This home has so much character throughout you will have to see it to believe it! The small details make this home a DREAM COME TRUE in the HEART OF MATOACA!!! A detached 16'x30' GARAGE with entrances from driveway and backyard! A 12'x32' AMAZING LOFTED CABIN with to many features to list! Privacy fenced in Backyard! Beautiful hardwood floors, custom bookshelf inserts, CAST IRON TUB, original kitchen cabinets, reclaimed lumber, and so much more are just a small portion of the character throughout this home. But don't let that fool you! There are updates everywhere such as the basement has been waterproofed by JES, a top of the line 40 yr roof, replacement windows with lifetime warranty, concrete windowsills, new gutters, DUAL HVAC, updated full bath with custom tub & cabinet & dimmable light and bluetooth speaker in the exhaust fan, new farmhouse sink in kitchen, the list goes on! YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING HOME!!!