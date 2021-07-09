Jeanerette's new kid's sports camp looks for community involvement

A New Chapter Push (ANCP) Mentoring Program is in search of sponsors, players, and volunteers for their upcoming T-Ball sports camp this summer.

The sports camp will begin July 12th through August 7th at King Joseph Park and Recreation Center, in Jeanerette, for children ages 4 to 8 years old, they say.

Monetary donations to support will help make the event a success, they say, and will accommodate every kid that wants to participate

Rev. Wilfred J. Johnson of the ANCP says, "The kids will have fun and the program's mentoring will result with them having develop a healthy self-esteem and the self-confidence to succeed in school."

The kids will learn to recognize their strengths and to model responsible behavior in their classrooms and on the play ground, according ANCP press release.

The T-ball tournament will award each kid with a certificate for good sportsmanship and trophy, they say.

To register your child, become a volunteer, or to help sponsor, contact ANCP at (337) 241- 1972 or (501) 481- 1235.

Sponsors are to make checks payable to: A New Chapter Push and CashApp donations to: $anewchapterpush1.

ANCP says sponsors will receive the sponsorship Certificate of Appreciation.

The sports camp is in collaboration with ANCP, Jeanerette Chamber, Iberia Recreation, and Frontline True Sports.

