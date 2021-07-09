Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeanerette, LA

Jeanerette's new kid's sports camp looks for community involvement

By KATC NEWS
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKGpk_0asYBZox00

A New Chapter Push (ANCP) Mentoring Program is in search of sponsors, players, and volunteers for their upcoming T-Ball sports camp this summer.

The sports camp will begin July 12th through August 7th at King Joseph Park and Recreation Center, in Jeanerette, for children ages 4 to 8 years old, they say.

Monetary donations to support will help make the event a success, they say, and will accommodate every kid that wants to participate

Rev. Wilfred J. Johnson of the ANCP says, "The kids will have fun and the program's mentoring will result with them having develop a healthy self-esteem and the self-confidence to succeed in school."

The kids will learn to recognize their strengths and to model responsible behavior in their classrooms and on the play ground, according ANCP press release.

The T-ball tournament will award each kid with a certificate for good sportsmanship and trophy, they say.

To register your child, become a volunteer, or to help sponsor, contact ANCP at (337) 241- 1972 or (501) 481- 1235.

Sponsors are to make checks payable to: A New Chapter Push and CashApp donations to: $anewchapterpush1.

ANCP says sponsors will receive the sponsorship Certificate of Appreciation.

The sports camp is in collaboration with ANCP, Jeanerette Chamber, Iberia Recreation, and Frontline True Sports.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Jeanerette, LA
Society
City
Jeanerette, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#New Kid#Jeanerette Chamber#Iberia Recreation#Frontline True Sports#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
CharitiesPosted by
KATC News

All LPSS students eat free this year

All LPSS students will eat free at school this year. The USDA has implemented certain waivers of federal regulations that will allow Child Nutrition Programs to operate under guidelines that will provide free meals to all students.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Veterans group holding school supply drive

Lafayette veterans are giving back to the city's younger citizens during a school supply drive set for next month. The drive is being held by Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others , and is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, at the Muni Lafayette Golf Course at 1121 Mudd Avenue.
Orlando, FLPosted by
KATC News

Local Jr. Beta team wins at national competition

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy's Jr. Beta Club represented their community well at the recent national convention in Orlando, Florida. Students from three different states competed in a variety of academic showcases, and the academy's team were the only ones there from Acadiana. In the end, the club claimed 2nd in the Robotics competition and 6th in Performing Arts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy