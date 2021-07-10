Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakwood, GA

What happened to the Subway in Oakwood’s Walmart?

By Kelsey Podo
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgFxx_0asYB9CY00
The Subway inside the Walmart Supercenter on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood has closed. Photo courtesy Jeff Gill

The smell of freshly baked bread will no longer waft into the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter in Oakwood because its neighboring Subway has closed.

The former sandwich shop at 3875 Mundy Mill Road is now unrecognizable, completely barren with the exception of the metal cage that encloses the space.

Dan Schultz, Oakwood’s community development director, said the oldest permit he could find for the Subway location dated back to 2007.

No one answered the phone at the former Subway and corporate officials couldn’t be reached for comment via email and phone.

Comments / 6

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
3K+
Followers
193
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Oakwood, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Food Drink#The Walmart Supercenter#3875 Mundy Mill Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 6

Community Policy