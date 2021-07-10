What happened to the Subway in Oakwood’s Walmart?

The Subway inside the Walmart Supercenter on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood has closed. Photo courtesy Jeff Gill

The smell of freshly baked bread will no longer waft into the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter in Oakwood because its neighboring Subway has closed.

The former sandwich shop at 3875 Mundy Mill Road is now unrecognizable, completely barren with the exception of the metal cage that encloses the space.

Dan Schultz, Oakwood’s community development director, said the oldest permit he could find for the Subway location dated back to 2007.

No one answered the phone at the former Subway and corporate officials couldn’t be reached for comment via email and phone.