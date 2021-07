PORTLAND, Maine — Those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine can add the Portland International Jetport to their list of options. The clinic, which is open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m., is in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (Maine DHHS). It will provide a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone age 18 and older looking to get vaccinated, including travelers and residents, according to a release from Maine DHHS.