A class-action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors by a plaintiff who says the taillights on their K2XX-platform GMC Yukon are faulty. This lawsuit, which was first reported on by Car Complaints, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida by a plaintiff named Rhonda Small. The plaintiff claims the factory taillights in their K2XX-platform GMC Yukon have faulty LED light strips that may cause the brake and/or taillights to fail. These lights may also have a faulty connection inside the light assembly or a defective circuit board, which can lead to similar issues with the brake and taillights.